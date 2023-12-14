Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $15.15 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $15,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 43.0% during the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth about $15,626,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth about $3,120,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 8.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 45,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total transaction of $134,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total transaction of $134,562.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,484.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,079 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,233. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $550.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $511.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $491.90. The firm has a market cap of $58.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $416.77 and a 1 year high of $551.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.99%.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

