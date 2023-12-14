Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $19.69 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 718,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,286 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $19,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its holdings in Bank of America by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 36,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 63,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management raised its holdings in Bank of America by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 30,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 12,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $32.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $253.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

