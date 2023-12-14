Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $95.69 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,773 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 3.5% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned 0.19% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $95,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schoolcraft Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $621,000. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,577,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,459,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,635,000. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $228.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $229.34.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

