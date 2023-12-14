Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Increases Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned 0.06% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $18,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $262,000. Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 173,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Schoolcraft Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $13,975,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $158,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 138,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,543,000 after acquiring an additional 14,230 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $87.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $94.53.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

