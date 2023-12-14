Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Lowers Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $16,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAT. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.11.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $267.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $251.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.72. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.04 and a 1-year high of $293.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $136.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

