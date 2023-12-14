Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 1,484 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,890 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Accenture were worth $15,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Stock Up 0.1 %

ACN opened at $343.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $215.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $345.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $317.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.99.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler Companies decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total value of $1,567,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,048,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total transaction of $1,567,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,048,697.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

