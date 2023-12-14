Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 4,698 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 145,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,698 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $6,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $45.94 on Thursday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $42.06 and a one year high of $47.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.75.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1405 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.