Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 718 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $17,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 98,608.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,772,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,883,117,000 after purchasing an additional 96,674,131 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $1,037,009,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 104,159.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $494,269,000 after purchasing an additional 696,830 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after purchasing an additional 310,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,102,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK opened at $773.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $678.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $687.86. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $781.77. The company has a market cap of $115.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $771.54.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

