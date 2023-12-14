MAST Energy Developments (LON:MAST) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.50

MAST Energy Developments PLC (LON:MAST – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.60 ($0.01), with a volume of 15847645 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.65 ($0.01).

MAST Energy Developments Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.50 and a beta of -0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.78, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at MAST Energy Developments

In other news, insider Paul Venter sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total value of £5,000 ($6,276.68). 70.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MAST Energy Developments

MAST Energy Developments PLC engages in the development and production of power generation projects in the United Kingdom. It operates Pyebridge project, a 9 MW reserve power (RP) plant located in Derbyshir; Bordesley Project, a 5 MW gas powered RP site; Rochdale Project, a 4.4 MW capacity gas-powered RP site located in the West Midlands; the Hindlip project, a 7.5 MW capacity gas-powered standby generation facility located in Worcester; and the Stather, a 2.4 MW capacity gas-powered RP plant located in Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire.

