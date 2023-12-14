McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. Purchases 2,025 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the quarter. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises about 0.3% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 20,659.4% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 34,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 34,088 shares in the last quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,971,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 826,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,964,000 after acquiring an additional 83,169 shares in the last quarter.

ANGL opened at $28.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.28 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.34 and a 200 day moving average of $27.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

