McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. Sells 704 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHX stock opened at $55.54 on Thursday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $44.24 and a one year high of $55.58. The stock has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.12.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

