McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of McKesson by 324.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,235,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,584 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $633,960,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 587.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,655,000 after buying an additional 1,032,363 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 94,078.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,628,000 after buying an additional 595,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter worth approximately $213,522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 10,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $4,839,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,007,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,898 shares of company stock worth $17,987,469. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $480.31.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $460.76 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $331.75 and a fifty-two week high of $476.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $456.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $430.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.54.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

