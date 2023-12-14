McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,164 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 16,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 70,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 53,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XSLV opened at $43.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $455.60 million, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.59. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $37.69 and a 52 week high of $48.23.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

