MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised MEI Pharma from a d- rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on MEI Pharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $6.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.04 million, a PE ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day moving average of $6.72. MEI Pharma has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $7.97.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $8.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $9.93. The company had revenue of $65.30 million during the quarter. MEI Pharma had a return on equity of 86.21% and a net margin of 39.06%. As a group, analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEI Pharma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Anson Funds Management Lp bought 48,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $329,211.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 864,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,919,687.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MEI Pharma

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEIP. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $317,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MEI Pharma by 969.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 72,488 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MEI Pharma by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 177,552 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MEI Pharma by 8.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,245,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 476,251 shares during the period. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MEI Pharma

(Get Free Report)

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.