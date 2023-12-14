Metals One (LON:MET1) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.54

Metals One PLC (LON:MET1 – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.54 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.66 ($0.03), with a volume of 31295 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.65 ($0.03).

Metals One Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Daniel Maling bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £1,050 ($1,318.10). Corporate insiders own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Metals One Company Profile

Metals One PLC focuses on acquiring natural resources projects. The company intends to acquire battery metal projects, including nickel, lithium, cobalt, and copper. It holds interests in the Black Schist project located in Finland; and the Brownfield Råna nickel project located in Norway. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

