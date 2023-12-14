Meter Governance Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $45.54 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 14th. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.07 or 0.00004864 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a market cap of $45.54 million and approximately $340,140.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000055 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 45,690,467 coins and its circulating supply is 22,013,092 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

