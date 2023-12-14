MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Position Raised by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in MetLife in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in MetLife in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Up 1.6 %

MetLife stock opened at $66.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $73.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.64.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.58.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

