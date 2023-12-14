MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Acquired by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in MetLife in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in MetLife in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.58.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET opened at $66.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $73.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.95 and a 200-day moving average of $60.64. The company has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.47%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

