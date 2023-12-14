MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.69 EPS

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($1.69), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

MIND Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MIND opened at $5.88 on Thursday. MIND Technology has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $8.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MIND Technology

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MIND Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 524,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,150 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.80% of MIND Technology worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

About MIND Technology

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic, and maritime security industries. It operates in two segments, Seamap Marine Products and Klein Marine Products. The company's products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; Sea Serpent line of passive sonar arrays for maritime security and anti-submarine warfare applications; SeaLink towed streamer systems; and SeaLink towed seismic streamer system.

See Also

