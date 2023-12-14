MinePlex (PLEX) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $29.59 Million

MinePlex (PLEX) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. MinePlex has a total market capitalization of $29.59 million and $115,269.40 worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MinePlex coin can currently be bought for $0.0249 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MinePlex has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MinePlex Coin Profile

MinePlex uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 335,162,563 coins. The official website for MinePlex is mineplex.io. The official message board for MinePlex is t.me/mineplex_news_ru. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio.

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.

Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.”

Buying and Selling MinePlex

