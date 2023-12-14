Ming Lu Purchases 5,600 Shares of Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Stock

Prudential plc (LON:PRU – Get Free Report) insider Ming Lu purchased 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 879 ($11.03) per share, for a total transaction of £49,224 ($61,792.62).

Prudential Stock Performance

Shares of PRU opened at GBX 890 ($11.17) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 896.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.54. Prudential plc has a 1 year low of GBX 814 ($10.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,381.50 ($17.34). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 883.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 971.51.

Get Prudential alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.83) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,420 ($17.83) to GBX 1,400 ($17.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,575 ($19.77) to GBX 1,610 ($20.21) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prudential currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,590.80 ($19.97).

Prudential Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.