Mirador Capital Partners LP Acquires 146,184 Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report) by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,184 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 494,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 193,668 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 406,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 182,228 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 10,117 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust stock opened at $4.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.89. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $4.14.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.