Mirador Capital Partners LP Acquires Shares of 104,425 Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 104,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the second quarter worth about $57,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the second quarter worth about $66,000. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KVUE opened at $21.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $27.80.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th.

A number of analysts recently commented on KVUE shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kenvue in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.92.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

