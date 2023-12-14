Mirador Capital Partners LP Boosts Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Ares Capital comprises 0.9% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $4,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 82,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 15,957 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 11,226 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Ares Capital by 26.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 513,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,759,000 after buying an additional 106,704 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at $897,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $19.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $20.21.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 50.37%. The company had revenue of $655.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.64%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.12%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

