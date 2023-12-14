Mirador Capital Partners LP Boosts Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,208 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 1.1% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Danaher by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth $39,043,000. Phraction Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 17,315 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,189,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $285,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of DHR stock opened at $228.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $168.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $247.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.31.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. Danaher’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.07.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

