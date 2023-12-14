Mirador Capital Partners LP Buys 344 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,583 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 140.4% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total transaction of $10,613,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,797,458.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total transaction of $10,613,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,797,458.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total value of $8,749,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511,567 shares in the company, valued at $367,386,359.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 465,440 shares of company stock worth $123,285,259. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.8 %

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $316.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.33, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $261.87 and its 200 day moving average is $245.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $316.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.