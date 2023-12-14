Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $1.06 Million Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,492 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Five9 by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $491,209,000 after buying an additional 85,252 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Five9 by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,919,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,134,000 after buying an additional 330,256 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Five9 by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,783,000 after buying an additional 703,002 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Five9 by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,576,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $186,288,000 after buying an additional 81,652 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,501,692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $206,265,000 after purchasing an additional 306,251 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FIVN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Five9 from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Five9 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Five9 from $104.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Five9 from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Shares of FIVN opened at $81.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.97. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.01 and a 52 week high of $92.40.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $230.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.10 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. On average, analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Andy Dignan sold 4,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $380,962.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,289,956.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

