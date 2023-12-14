Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $754,000 Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 12.6% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $374,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 179.8% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 17,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,974,000 after buying an additional 11,226 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,851,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ISRG opened at $328.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.15. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $222.65 and a 12 month high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at $6,125,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at $6,125,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,708 shares of company stock worth $15,122,689. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $368.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.95.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

