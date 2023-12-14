Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $9.39 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the quarter. Blackstone accounts for approximately 2.1% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $9,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter valued at $17,568,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the second quarter valued at $25,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Blackstone during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Blackstone by 59.6% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Reginald J. Brown bought 1,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.24 per share, with a total value of $204,904.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,430.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Reginald J. Brown bought 1,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.24 per share, with a total value of $204,904.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,430.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $8,002,315.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 985,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,804,963.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE BX opened at $121.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.64 and a 200-day moving average of $101.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $121.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 134.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.22.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

