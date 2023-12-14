Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $927,000 Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 106.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 59.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CAH stock opened at $108.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.23. The firm has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.13, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.80. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.53 and a 12 month high of $108.85.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 0.07%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 327.87%.

Insider Transactions at Cardinal Health

In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $3,895,411.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.77.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

