Mirador Capital Partners LP Purchases 1,161 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,336,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 217,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,561,000 after buying an additional 27,044 shares in the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MGM. HSBC began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.35.

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MGM opened at $44.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 2.14. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $32.43 and a 1 year high of $51.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Stories

