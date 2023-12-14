Mirador Capital Partners LP Purchases 1,634 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HTGC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 22,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Hercules Capital Price Performance

Shares of HTGC stock opened at $15.79 on Thursday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.94 and a 12-month high of $18.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.69 and a 200-day moving average of $15.81.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 63.85% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $116.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.22 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hercules Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

