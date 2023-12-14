Mirador Capital Partners LP Purchases 1,951 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 210.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter worth $51,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 37.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 211.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 14.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

McGrath RentCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $113.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.10 and its 200-day moving average is $98.13. McGrath RentCorp has a 52 week low of $85.63 and a 52 week high of $113.14.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $243.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.45 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 15.02%. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

McGrath RentCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Insider Activity at McGrath RentCorp

In related news, VP Trease Kristina Van sold 4,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $441,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,073 shares in the company, valued at $415,446. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex segments.

