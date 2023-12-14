Mirador Capital Partners LP Sells 1,202 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lessened its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,506 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 11.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 2.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Workday by 10.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.45.

In related news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $810,137.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,595,048.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total value of $108,617.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,526,204.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $810,137.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,595,048.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,126 shares of company stock valued at $35,530,277. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WDAY stock opened at $279.70 on Thursday. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.85 and a 52 week high of $279.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,161.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.79.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

