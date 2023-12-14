Mirador Capital Partners LP Sells 651 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Mirador Capital Partners LP reduced its holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 85.3% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 78.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 31.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TNET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut TriNet Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TriNet Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.86.

TriNet Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $121.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.64. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.93 and a 52 week high of $123.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.11.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.50. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $348.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.27 million. Analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 10,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total value of $1,191,584.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,637,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total transaction of $339,246.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,703 shares in the company, valued at $19,845,930.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 10,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total value of $1,191,584.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,637,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,211 shares of company stock valued at $3,587,456 over the last three months. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

