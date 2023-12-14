Mirador Capital Partners LP Trims Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Mirador Capital Partners LP cut its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter worth about $1,083,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 409.1% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 365,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,555,000 after acquiring an additional 293,758 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,540,000 after acquiring an additional 6,541 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $369,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,627.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.32.

Albemarle Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $143.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.02. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $112.00 and a 12-month high of $293.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 5.67%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

