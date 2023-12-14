Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $33.43

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.43 and last traded at $33.33, with a volume of 219013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.28.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 27th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.36.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $47.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.31 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 113.45% and a negative return on equity of 79.52%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 98.0% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 49.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 186.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

