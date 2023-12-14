Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Insider Joseph Duane Matheny Sells 32,080 Shares

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 32,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $255,677.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,515 shares in the company, valued at $601,854.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Joseph Duane Matheny also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 6th, Joseph Duane Matheny sold 1,000 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $7,970.00.

On Friday, December 8th, Joseph Duane Matheny sold 14,000 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $111,580.00.

Mister Car Wash Stock Performance

Mister Car Wash stock opened at $8.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day moving average of $7.39. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $234.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.11 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

MCW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Friday, September 22nd. William Blair began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.43.

Institutional Trading of Mister Car Wash

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Mister Car Wash by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Mister Car Wash by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Mister Car Wash by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mister Car Wash by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Mister Car Wash by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 42,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

