Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Profit Investment Management LLC

Profit Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 7.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 164,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,288,000 after acquiring an additional 11,927 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 9.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,559,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,025,000 after acquiring an additional 210,985 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 9.5% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the first quarter worth about $1,617,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 51.7% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $90.93 on Thursday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $212.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.16.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 38.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $44,527.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,760.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $44,527.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,760.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $44,183.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,074.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,985 shares of company stock valued at $9,257,406. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRNA. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.70.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

