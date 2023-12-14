Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Invests $170,000 in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIS. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,553,000 after acquiring an additional 14,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $60.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.78 and a 200-day moving average of $55.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.91 and a 52-week high of $79.32.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.65). Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 180.32%. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is -5.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, September 25th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FIS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 855 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $45,315.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,694. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.