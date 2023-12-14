Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Shares Down 5.8%

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.01 and last traded at $30.03. 88,840 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 208,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.88.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MEG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Montrose Environmental Group Trading Up 7.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.10 and its 200-day moving average is $34.83. The firm has a market cap of $966.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative return on equity of 10.10% and a negative net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $167.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.96 million. On average, research analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, CFO Allan Dicks bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $51,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 264,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,782,704.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEG. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 494.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

