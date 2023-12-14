Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Holdings Increased by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley makes up about 1.1% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $12,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 140.5% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4,700.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Monday, September 25th. BNP Paribas downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 20th. HSBC started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.43.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MS opened at $85.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $69.42 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.09.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.93%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

