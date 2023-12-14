mPhase Technologies (OTCMKTS:XDSL) and Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) and mPhase Technologies (OTCMKTS:XDSL – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Shoals Technologies Group and mPhase Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shoals Technologies Group 1 2 12 0 2.73 mPhase Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Shoals Technologies Group presently has a consensus target price of $27.13, indicating a potential upside of 84.46%. Given Shoals Technologies Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Shoals Technologies Group is more favorable than mPhase Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shoals Technologies Group 30.01% 19.03% 11.56% mPhase Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Shoals Technologies Group and mPhase Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Shoals Technologies Group and mPhase Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shoals Technologies Group $326.94 million 7.65 $127.61 million $0.85 17.31 mPhase Technologies $30.67 million 0.00 $1.67 million N/A N/A

Shoals Technologies Group has higher revenue and earnings than mPhase Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Shoals Technologies Group has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, mPhase Technologies has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Shoals Technologies Group beats mPhase Technologies on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions. It sells its products principally to engineering, procurement, and construction firms that build solar energy projects. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Portland, Tennessee.

About mPhase Technologies

mPhase Technologies, Inc. provides artificial intelligence and machine learning focused technology products and related services. It offers mPower EV Charging Network; and Consumer Engagement Platform to understand behavior patterns of consumers and allows the retailers to make these just in time offers available to the end consumer as they travel. mPhase Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

