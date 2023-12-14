MTC Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

MTC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 12.6% of MTC Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. MTC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $25,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,444,245,000 after buying an additional 24,789,396 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,116,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,863,000 after buying an additional 865,621 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,238,000 after buying an additional 979,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,396,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,411,000 after buying an additional 777,538 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $147.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $103.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $147.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.03.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

