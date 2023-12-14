Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Buys 1,000 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.65.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In other news, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert D. King bought 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 4,084 shares of company stock valued at $201,467. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE:CTVA opened at $45.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $65.21.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

