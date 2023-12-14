Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Has $411,000 Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. cut its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of IJJ stock opened at $110.68 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $92.79 and a 1 year high of $116.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.67 and its 200-day moving average is $103.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
