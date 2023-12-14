Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Has $551,000 Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 307.2% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 119,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,518,000 after purchasing an additional 90,068 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 802,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $64,674,000 after purchasing an additional 418,648 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth $41,143,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viawealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Price Performance

Medtronic stock opened at $81.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $108.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.73. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $92.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.84.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

