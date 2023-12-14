Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Has $975,000 Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. trimmed its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after buying an additional 77,924 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,008,000 after buying an additional 34,591 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TT stock opened at $238.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $215.12 and a 200-day moving average of $201.84. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $162.04 and a 12-month high of $239.80.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 11.30%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $355,818.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,184,981.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,065 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America raised Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.31.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

