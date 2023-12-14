Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.4% of Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Warner Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 72,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $8,909,000. Prudent Investors Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $10,170,000. Elm Partners Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% during the second quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 2,769,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,653,000 after purchasing an additional 796,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $40.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.30. The company has a market cap of $72.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $43.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

