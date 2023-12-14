Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Makes New $1.40 Million Investment in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. bought a new position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OSK. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Oshkosh by 1,359.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OSK. Citigroup raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Argus raised shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.33.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $103.24 on Thursday. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $72.09 and a 12 month high of $106.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.38.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.85. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.65%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

